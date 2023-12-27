Opthea To Receive Funding Driven By Potential Of Sozinibercept - Quick Facts

News & Insights

Opthea To Receive Funding Driven By Potential Of Sozinibercept

(RTTNews) - Opthea Limited (OPT) said it expects to receive the remaining $35 million committed funds under the Development Funding Agreement with Carlyle and Abingworth. Also, the company has entered into binding documentation with a new co-investor under an Amended DFA to secure an additional $50 million in funding. The company noted that the investment is driven by the potential of sozinibercept to provide superior visual outcomes for wet AMD patients.

Under the terms of the DFA, Carlyle and Abingworth committed $120 million, of which $85 million has been received to date. The remaining committed funds of $35 million and the additional $50 million announced will be received on or around December 31, 2023, bringing the total committed funding under the amended DFA to $170 million, the maximum amount allowed.

