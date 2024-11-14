Opthea Secures A$15.9 Million Boost for R&D Efforts

Opthea Limited (AU:OPT) has released an update.

Opthea Limited has bolstered its financial position with a A$15.9 million R&D tax incentive from the Australian Taxation Office, supporting its ongoing Phase 3 clinical trials for wet age-related macular degeneration. This cash injection is crucial as Opthea advances its lead candidate, sozinibercept, promising to enhance treatment efficacy when combined with existing therapies. Investors and market watchers might find this development noteworthy as it underscores Opthea’s commitment to innovation in the biopharmaceutical sector.

