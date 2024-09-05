Opthea Names Daniel Geffken CFO Ad Interim - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Opthea Limited (OPT) announced executive leadership changes in Commercial and Finance as well as senior hires for Biometrics, Clinical Operations and Market Access. Daniel Geffken, Co-Founder and Managing Director, Danforth Advisors, will assume the role of Chief Financial Officer on an ad interim basis. Daniel Geffken succeeds Peter Lang.

Mike Campbell has been appointed Chief Commercial Officer. Campbell has 30 years of biotech and pharmaceutical commercial leadership experience. Mike Campbell succeeds Judith Robertson.

The company announced the appointment of Dayong Li as Senior Vice President, Biometrics. He most recently served as Senior Vice President, Biometrics, at Marinus Pharmaceuticals. Jen Watts has been appointed Vice President Global Clinical Operations. Anthony Bonifazio has been appointed Vice President, Market Access. Bonifazio joins Opthea from Astellas.

