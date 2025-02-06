Opthea Limited to Present Sozinibercept Phase 2b Study Results at Macula Society 48th Annual Meeting

Opthea Limited announces presentation of sozinibercept data at the Macula Society Annual Meeting, showcasing superior outcomes in wet AMD treatment.

Opthea Limited has announced that its novel therapy sozinibercept will be featured in an oral presentation at the Macula Society's 48th Annual Meeting in Charlotte Harbor, Florida, from February 12-15, 2025. The session, scheduled for February 14 at 8:00 AM ET, will be presented by Dr. David S. Boyer and will discuss data from a Phase 2b study showing that sozinibercept, when used in combination with standard care, achieved better vision and anatomical outcomes than ranibizumab alone in treating wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). Opthea is focused on developing therapies for vision-threatening conditions, with sozinibercept being a leading candidate that may significantly improve the quality of life for patients suffering from wet AMD.

Potential Positives

Sozinibercept will be presented at the prestigious Macula Society's 48th Annual Meeting, highlighting its importance in the field of retinal diseases.



The data presentation includes superior vision and anatomic outcomes with sozinibercept 2 mg combination therapy, potentially demonstrating its advantage over standard care, which is a significant finding for clinical application.



This oral presentation offers an opportunity for Opthea to gain visibility and credibility among key opinion leaders and researchers in the ophthalmology community.

Potential Negatives

The focus on the upcoming Macula Society presentation may indicate that the company is heavily reliant on interim data from trial results, which can introduce uncertainty about the long-term efficacy and safety of sozinibercept.

The press release does not provide any information about regulatory progress or potential delays for sozinibercept, which could raise concerns about its timeline to market.

There is no mention of any partnerships or collaborations that could enhance the development and distribution of sozinibercept, suggesting a potential lack of support or resources in a competitive market.

FAQ

What is sozinibercept and its purpose?

Sozinibercept is a first-in-class VEGF-C/D ‘trap’ inhibitor developed by Opthea for treating wet age-related macular degeneration.

Where will sozinibercept be presented?

Sozinibercept will be highlighted at the Macula Society 48th Annual Meeting in Charlotte Harbor, Florida.

When is the presentation for sozinibercept scheduled?

The presentation is scheduled for February 14, 2025, from 8:00 to 8:05 AM ET.

Who is presenting the sozinibercept data?

Dr. David S. Boyer will present the data from the sozinibercept Phase 2b wet AMD trial.

What outcomes were observed with sozinibercept therapy?

Superior vision and anatomical outcomes were observed with sozinibercept 2 mg combination therapy compared to standard care.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



MELBOURNE, Australia, and PRINCETON, N.J., Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opthea Limited (ASX/NASDAQ:OPT, “Opthea”, the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies to treat highly prevalent and progressive retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD), today announced that sozinibercept will be highlighted during an oral presentation at the Macula Society 48



th



Annual Meeting being held February 12-15, 2025 in Charlotte Harbor, Florida. The Macula Society is a forum for new research in retinal vascular and macular diseases.





Details are as follows:









Session:





Neovascular AMD I: Trials





















Timing:





Friday, February 14, 2025, 8:00 to 8:05 AM ET





















Presentation:





Sozinibercept Combination Therapy for Neovascular Age-Related Macular Degeneration: Subgroup Analysis of a Phase 2b Study to Assess the Angiographic Predictors of Response





















Presenter:





David S. Boyer, MD





















Program:







https://www.xcdsystem.com/maculasociety/program/5G2onFx/index.cfm?pgid=397&RunRemoveSessionFilter=1























David S. Boyer, MD will present data from the sozinibercept Phase 2b wet AMD trial demonstrating that superior vision and anatomic outcomes were observed with sozinibercept 2 mg combination therapy, compared with standard-of-care ranibizumab alone, with baseline angiographic lesion characteristics predictive of response.







About Opthea







Opthea (ASX/NASDAQ:OPT) is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies to treat vision-threatening eye diseases, including wet age‐related macular degeneration (wet AMD) and diabetic macular edema (DME), which remain leading causes of vision loss worldwide.





Opthea’s lead product candidate in Phase 3 development, sozinibercept, is a first-in-class VEGF-C/D ‘trap’ inhibitor being evaluated in combination with standard-of-care anti-VEGF-A therapies to deliver superior vision to wet AMD patients. Sozinibercept has the potential to become the first therapy in 20 years to enable patients with wet AMD live fuller and healthier lives.





To learn more, visit our website at



www.opthea.com



and follow us on



X



and



LinkedIn



.





Authorized for release to ASX by Frederic Guerard, PharmD, CEO











Investor Inquiries











PJ Kelleher





LifeSci Advisors, LLC





Email:



pkelleher@lifesciadvisors.com







Phone: 617-430-7579











Media Inquiries











Silvana Guerci-Lena





NorthStream Global Partners





Email:



silvana@nsgpllc.com































Source: Opthea Limited



