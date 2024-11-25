Opthea Limited to Engage Investors at Healthcare Conference

Opthea Limited Sponsored ADR (OPT) has released an update.
Opthea Limited, a biopharmaceutical company focused on innovative treatments for retinal diseases, will engage with investors at the Citi 2024 Global Healthcare Conference. CEO Fred Guerard will lead discussions on Opthea’s advancements, highlighting their Phase 3 trials aimed at enhancing treatment efficacy for conditions like wet age-related macular degeneration.
