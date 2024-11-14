News & Insights

Opthea Limited Appoints New Director with Stock Options

November 14, 2024 — 09:07 pm EST

Opthea Limited (AU:OPT) has released an update.

Opthea Limited has announced the appointment of Ms. Katherine Connell as a new director, effective November 15, 2024. As part of her Non-Executive Director Agreement, she has been granted 500,000 unquoted options to acquire ordinary shares, expiring in 2034. This move could influence the company’s strategic direction and investor confidence.

