Opthea Limited Appoints New Director with Stock Options

Opthea Limited has announced the appointment of Ms. Katherine Connell as a new director, effective November 15, 2024. As part of her Non-Executive Director Agreement, she has been granted 500,000 unquoted options to acquire ordinary shares, expiring in 2034. This move could influence the company’s strategic direction and investor confidence.

