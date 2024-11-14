Opthea Limited Announces Successful AGM Resolutions

Opthea Limited (AU:OPT) has released an update.

Opthea Limited’s 2024 Annual General Meeting concluded with all resolutions successfully carried, including the re-election of directors and the issuance of options to multiple board members. A significant majority of shareholders supported the proposals, reflecting confidence in the company’s strategic direction. This outcome is likely to bolster investor sentiment in the biotech firm’s future prospects.

For further insights into AU:OPT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.