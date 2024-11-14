Opthea Limited Announces Successful AGM Resolutions

Opthea Limited (AU:OPT) has released an update.
Opthea Limited’s 2024 Annual General Meeting concluded with all resolutions successfully carried, including the re-election of directors and the issuance of options to multiple board members. A significant majority of shareholders supported the proposals, reflecting confidence in the company’s strategic direction. This outcome is likely to bolster investor sentiment in the biotech firm’s future prospects.
