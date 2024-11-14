News & Insights

Stocks

Opthea Limited Advances in Wet AMD Treatment

November 14, 2024 — 06:27 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Opthea Limited (AU:OPT) has released an update.

Opthea Limited has achieved significant milestones in its quest to enhance treatment for wet age-related macular degeneration, including the successful enrollment of nearly 2,000 patients in pivotal trials and raising over $236 million in funding. The company also strengthened its leadership team and announced key board changes, as it prepares for upcoming data readouts. With these advancements, Opthea is poised to transform patient care and deliver shareholder value.

For further insights into AU:OPT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CKDXF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.