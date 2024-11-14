Opthea Limited Advances in Wet AMD Treatment

Opthea Limited (AU:OPT) has released an update.

Opthea Limited has achieved significant milestones in its quest to enhance treatment for wet age-related macular degeneration, including the successful enrollment of nearly 2,000 patients in pivotal trials and raising over $236 million in funding. The company also strengthened its leadership team and announced key board changes, as it prepares for upcoming data readouts. With these advancements, Opthea is poised to transform patient care and deliver shareholder value.

For further insights into AU:OPT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.