Opthea Limited - ADR (OPT) Price Target Increased by 7.41% to 6.39

The average one-year price target for Opthea Limited - ADR (NASDAQ:OPT) has been revised to 6.39 / share. This is an increase of 7.41% from the prior estimate of 5.95 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.44 to a high of 17.43 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 158.58% from the latest reported closing price of 2.47 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 18 funds or institutions reporting positions in Opthea Limited - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OPT is 0.07%, a decrease of 35.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.04% to 8,452K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGI Partners holds 2,896K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,915K shares, representing a decrease of 0.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPT by 36.67% over the last quarter.

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 2,691K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,691K shares, representing a decrease of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPT by 38.05% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 884K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 961K shares, representing a decrease of 8.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPT by 59.52% over the last quarter.

Teacher Retirement System Of Texas holds 625K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

RSEGX - Victory RS Small Cap Growth Fund holds 387K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.