Opthea to Highlight Promising AMD Therapy at Key Events

Opthea Limited (AU:OPT) has released an update.

Opthea Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, is set to showcase its promising wet AMD treatment, sozinibercept, at two major ophthalmology events. The company’s innovative therapy, which combines sozinibercept with ranibizumab, has shown significantly improved visual outcomes in recent trials, sparking interest among investors and stakeholders in the ophthalmic market.

For further insights into AU:OPT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.