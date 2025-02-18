Opthea Completes Final Week 52 Patient Visit In COAST Phase 3 Trial For Wet AMD Treatment

(RTTNews) - Opthea Limited (OPT) on Tuesday announced the completion of the final Week 52 patient visit in its COAST Phase 3 trial, which evaluates the combination of sozinibercept and aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration or wet AMD.

Sozinibercept, a first-in-class VEGF-C/D trap inhibitor, is being investigated as part of a combination therapy with standard-of-care anti-VEGF-A treatments to deliver superior visual outcomes.

The topline results from the COAST trial are expected in early Q2 CY25.

This trial is a key step in Opthea's efforts to develop new treatments for wet AMD, where existing therapies often fail to provide optimal visual improvements.

The company's Phase 3 program aims to support the broad use of sozinibercept in combination with anti-VEGF-A therapies, with the potential for FDA approval in the future.

Frederic Guerard, CEO of Opthea, commented "The completion of the final week 52 patient visit in COAST is an important milestone in the development of sozinibercept, as we deliver on our mission of improving visual outcomes in patients with wet AMD to enable fuller and healthier lives."

