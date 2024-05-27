Opthea Completes Enrollment for AMD Trials

Opthea Limited (AU:OPT) has released an update.

Opthea Limited has announced the completion of patient enrollment for its Phase 3 clinical trials, COAST and ShORe, which will evaluate the efficacy and safety of sozinibercept in treating wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). The program aims to replicate the positive visual outcomes observed in earlier trials, with 1,984 patients participating, and topline data are expected by mid-2025. The success of these trials could potentially change the treatment landscape for wet AMD, offering improved visual outcomes in combination with standard therapies.

