OPTHEA (ASX:OPT) Price Target Increased by 319.45% to 7.06

The average one-year price target for OPTHEA (ASX:OPT) has been revised to 7.06 / share. This is an increase of 319.45% from the prior estimate of 1.68 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.66 to a high of 23.87 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 923.10% from the latest reported closing price of 0.69 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 17 funds or institutions reporting positions in OPTHEA. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 5.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OPT is 0.01%, a decrease of 26.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 23.80% to 14,032K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,945K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,693K shares, representing an increase of 21.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OPT by 16.65% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,530K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,463K shares, representing an increase of 30.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OPT by 0.83% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 1,839K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,207K shares, representing an increase of 34.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OPT by 35.85% over the last quarter.

SCHC - Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF holds 887K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 634K shares, representing an increase of 28.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OPT by 14.74% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 746K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,338K shares, representing a decrease of 79.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPT by 48.25% over the last quarter.

