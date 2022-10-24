Markets
OPT

Opthea Appoints Timothy Morris As CFO - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Opthea Limited (OPT) announced the appointment of Timothy Morris as Chief Financial Officer, effective 24 October 2022. He joins the company from Humanigen, Inc. where he served as Chief Operating Officer/Chief Financial Officer since his appointment in August 2020. Previously, Morris was Chief Financial Officer of Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Megan Baldwin, CEO and Managing Director of Opthea, said: "Morris has a proven track-record that includes financial management of companies that have successfully developed and commercialized small molecules, biologics, and cell therapy. His expertise in the field and extensive investor networks will further help to position Opthea as a globally recognized leader in ophthalmology."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

OPT

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular