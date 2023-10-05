Opsens (OPSSF) Price Target Increased by 6.28% to 2.77

The average one-year price target for Opsens (OTC:OPSSF) has been revised to 2.77 / share. This is an increase of 6.28% from the prior estimate of 2.61 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.52 to a high of 3.22 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 113.31% from the latest reported closing price of 1.30 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Opsens. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OPSSF is 0.76%, an increase of 2.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.31% to 6,238K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gagnon Securities holds 2,922K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,915K shares, representing an increase of 0.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OPSSF by 0.81% over the last quarter.

Gagnon Advisors holds 1,725K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,627K shares, representing an increase of 5.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OPSSF by 7.42% over the last quarter.

BHCFX - Baron Health Care Fund holds 1,387K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Royce Micro-cap Trust holds 203K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 167K shares, representing an increase of 17.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OPSSF by 19.63% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.