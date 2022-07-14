Opsens Inc Q3 Loss increases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Opsens Inc (OPS.V) revealed Loss for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled -C$2.85 million, or -C$0.03 per share. This compares with -C$0.57 million, or -C$0.01 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -C$0.02 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.1% to C$10.07 million from C$9.23 million last year.

Opsens Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): -C$2.85 Mln. vs. -C$0.57 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): -C$0.03 vs. -C$0.01 last year. -Analyst Estimate: -C$0.02 -Revenue (Q3): C$10.07 Mln vs. C$9.23 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.