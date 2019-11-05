OpSec Security To Acquire MarkMonitor Brand Protection Business From Clarivate

(RTTNews) - Clarivate Analytics plc (CCC) announced that OpSec Security has agreed to acquire the MarkMonitor brand protection, antipiracy and antifraud business from Clarivate. Clarivate will retain the MarkMonitor Domain Management business. The deal is anticipated to be completed by the end of 2019.

OpSec is a wholly-owned division of OpSec Security Group Limited and operates manufacturing and software development facilities and laboratories in the USA, the UK, and Germany.

Jerre Stead, CEO, Clarivate Analytics, said: "Streamlining our offerings will help us better serve our intellectual property customers with innovative, integrated IP solutions across patents, trademarks, and domain registrations."

