OPRX vs. GDRX: Which Health Tech Stock Has Stronger Revenue Momentum?

As healthcare continues its digital transformation, investors are eyeing platforms that promise to streamline access, reduce costs and drive smarter pharmaceutical engagement. OptimizeRx OPRX and GoodRx GDRX stand out in this evolving landscape, with each offering distinct approaches to improving patient outcomes and affordability.

OptimizeRx operates at the intersection of pharma and provider communications, delivering real-time digital messaging within electronic health records (EHRs) to support medication adherence, affordability and clinical decision-making. Meanwhile, GoodRx focuses directly on the consumer, helping patients save on prescription drugs through price transparency tools and discount programs.

While both companies cater to the healthcare value chain, their business models and revenue trends differ. In this comparison, we’ll break down which of these digital health stocks is better positioned for growth, and which may offer the stronger long-term upside in an increasingly cost-conscious U.S. healthcare system.

OptimizeRx Revenue Trends: Building Momentum in Digital Pharma Engagement

OptimizeRx delivered a robust first-quarter 2025 performance, with revenues rising 11% year over year to $21.9 million, surpassing both internal expectations and consensus estimates. This growth, achieved during what is typically the company’s weakest quarter, was accompanied by improved profitability, with adjusted EBITDA reaching $1.5 million versus a loss in the prior-year period.

Notably, OptimizeRx has more than $70 million in committed revenue for the year, representing a 25% increase from first-quarter 2024 level and giving the company more than 80% revenue visibility heading into the back half of 2025. This provides a solid foundation for its newly raised full-year revenue guidance of $101-$106 million.

Looking ahead, several strategic initiatives are poised to fuel further revenue growth. The company is actively transitioning to a subscription-based model, which already represents more than 5% of projected 2025 revenues. This shift is expected to create a smoother, more predictable revenue stream while improving gross margins over time due to lower cost of sales.

Moreover, OptimizeRx is doubling down on its proprietary DAAP (Digital Audience Activation Platform) and micro-targeted data capabilities, unlocking new upsell opportunities within its top 20 pharma clients, who already account for 63% of total revenues.

With a focus on high-ROI programs (reporting a 10:1 return and 25% script lift), ongoing pipeline conversion and disciplined cost control, OptimizeRx appears well-positioned to sustain its revenue momentum while expanding its market share in digital health engagement.

GoodRx Revenue Trends: Strategic Shifts Poised to Accelerate Growth

GoodRx posted first-quarter 2025 revenues of $202.9 million, up 2.6% year over year and slightly beating estimates. Despite modest top-line expansion, the company delivered solid operational leverage, with adjusted EBITDA up 11% to $69.8 million, representing a 34.4% margin.

While monthly active consumers (MACs) declined modestly due to pricing realignments and store closures, GoodRx saw a 7% increase in revenue per MAC — a notable reversal from the prior declines. This uplift was driven by a favorable mix shift toward higher-margin prescription fills, brand drug utilization and improved pharmacy economics.

Looking forward, several initiatives could boost growth. First, GoodRx’s e-commerce platform, now live with one retail partner, is set to scale, streamlining workflows and enabling home delivery. Second, GoodRx is expanding point-of-sale discount programs with pharmaceutical manufacturers, including successful buy-down pilot programs with insulin and vaccine brands that delivered double-digit ROI and led to expanded partnerships.

Third, a new strategic focus on integrating non-covered drug prices into PBM plans may unlock incremental volume from cash-paying consumers. Simultaneously, GoodRx aims to deepen engagement with healthcare professionals, building monetizable touchpoints through prescriber offices.

With $301 million in cash and a strong retail and pharma partner network, GoodRx is positioned to weather macro uncertainties like store closures or regulatory shifts. Its durable brand equity and evolving platform model suggest long-term potential, especially as current initiatives hold potential for further monetization of its extensive user base.

Price Performance and Valuation of OPRX and GDRX

In the year-to-date period, OPRX shares have rallied 166.8% compared with GDRX’s 2.1% growth.

In terms of valuation, OptimizeRx appears more expensive, trading at 2.16X forward 12-month Price/Sales compared with GoodRx’s 2.02X.

OptimizeRx holds a Value Score of D, while GoodRx carries a Value Score of B.

How Do Earnings Estimates Compare for OPRX & GDRX?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OPRX’s 2025 earnings is pegged at 54 cents per share, which has remained unchanged over the past 30 days. The figure indicates a 63.6% increase year over year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GDRX’s 2025 earnings is pegged at 38 cents per share, which has remained static over the past 30 days. This indicates a 11.8% increase year over year.

Here’s Why OPRX is a Better Buy Right Now

While OptimizeRx is gaining momentum through its shift to subscription-based revenues and data-driven pharma solutions, GoodRx remains a dominant consumer brand with expanding retail and pharma integrations. Both offer compelling growth paths, but OPRX may appeal more to investors seeking B2B SaaS upside, while GDRX offers scale and consumer-focused durability.

Currently, OptimizeRx sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), which makes it a more attractive pick than Snowflake, which has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

