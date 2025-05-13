$OPRX stock is up 18% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$OPRX stock has now risen 18% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $9,732,692 of trading volume.

$OPRX Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $OPRX:

$OPRX insiders have traded $OPRX stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OPRX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES PAUL LANG purchased 321,408 shares for an estimated $2,443,761

WILLIAM J FEBBO (CEO) purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $100,220

$OPRX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 42 institutional investors add shares of $OPRX stock to their portfolio, and 48 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$OPRX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $OPRX in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

B. Riley issued a "Buy" rating on 12/24/2024

Lake Street issued a "Buy" rating on 12/24/2024

