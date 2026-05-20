OPRX Boosts DSP Revenue Potential While Navigating Near-Term Headwinds

Healthcare marketing is evolving rapidly as pharmaceutical companies look for smarter, more measurable ways to engage both healthcare professionals (HCPs) and patients. In this transformation, OptimizeRx Corporation OPRX is positioning itself as a major player by expanding its digital advertising capabilities through deeper integration with Demand-Side Platforms (DSPs). This move is likely to broaden the company’s revenue opportunity, strengthen its competitive positioning and improve long-term growth visibility in the healthcare digital engagement market.

It recently launched a new programmatic connection point between its proprietary electronic health record (EHR) network and DSPs, enabling life sciences marketers to access authenticated EHR advertising inventory directly through existing programmatic buying workflows. OptimizeRx is enabling major DSPs, which control more than 80% of digital healthcare ad spending, to access its proprietary EHR network directly. This platform expansion strengthens its go-to-market strategy, allowing media buyers to run scalable point-of-care and point-of-prescribe campaigns within existing programmatic workflows. The move positions OptimizeRx as a healthcare-focused supply-side platform and is expected to drive strong growth through 2027.

OptimizeRx estimates it currently uses less than 10% of its network inventory through traditional HCP marketing. By enabling programmatic activation — the preferred method for pharma media agencies — the company sees significant potential to increase inventory utilization over time. Management believes this channel could grow substantially and eventually match the size of its existing HCP business. Despite ongoing growth, persistent macroeconomic challenges and limited full-year visibility, OPRX lowered its 2026 outlook, now expecting revenue between $95 million and $100 million. This is the second reduction from its initial 2026 guidance of $118-$124 million issued after third-quarter 2025 results.

OPRX continues to face weakness in its contracted revenue base as healthcare industry pricing pressures and broader macroeconomic uncertainty lead to cautious spending, shorter contract durations and delayed campaign activity. However, management emphasized that these issues are not structural threats to the company’s long-term business model. It noted that customer engagement remains healthy in areas less affected by MFN-related disruptions, especially among mid-tier and emerging pharmaceutical clients, suggesting demand for digital healthcare engagement tools remains intact despite temporary market caution.

How Does OPRX Stack Up Against Competitive Pressures?

Veeva Systems VEEV ended fiscal 2026 with record revenue and operating income, surpassing its $3 billion run-rate target and reaffirming plans for CRM to contribute roughly 10% of revenue by 2030. Ongoing innovation, strong customer trust and AI-driven product expansion in R&D and services support growth, while guidance signals confidence despite macro and migration risks. In March, Veeva acquired Ostro, an AI-driven engagement platform that delivers real-time, compliant answers to patients and doctors via brand websites. Using conversational AI and approved content, it provides trusted responses without hallucinations while generating insights to help life sciences companies improve reach and engagement.

Doximity DOCS remains a top clinician platform, with network scale and subscription revenue supporting durable profitability. Its early integration of generative AI through Doximity GPT has accelerated product stickiness and physician utility. DOCS is scaling AI usage quickly inside its clinician workflow, which can deepen engagement and strengthen differentiation if it converts into durable products. Its client portal and multi-module campaign capabilities have deepened revenue per client, especially among the top 20 pharma customers. Integrated programs that combine content, AI-driven timing and performance data are driving increased spend. However, pharma spending uncertainty, customer concentration, AI investments and legal risks could pressure visibility, margins and sentiment.

OPRX Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of OptimizeRx have lost 34.5% in the past three months against the Computer Software industry’s growth of 9.7%.



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Valuation-wise, OPRX seems attractive, as suggested by the Value Score of A. Regarding the forward 12-month price/sales ratio, OPRX is trading at 0.88, lower than the industry’s multiple of 7.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OPRX’s earnings for fiscal 2027 has been revised downward over the past 60 days.



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OPRX currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

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