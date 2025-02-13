$OPRT stock is up 20% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$OPRT stock has now risen 20% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $8,812,841 of trading volume.

$OPRT Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $OPRT:

$OPRT insiders have traded $OPRT stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OPRT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JONATHAN AARON COBLENTZ (CFO & Chief Admin Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 25,500 shares for an estimated $99,681 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. R NEIL WILLIAMS purchased 25,000 shares for an estimated $96,750

CARLOS MINETTI purchased 15,000 shares for an estimated $58,350

PATRICK KIRSCHT (Chief Credit Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 16,190 shares for an estimated $51,009 .

. RAUL VAZQUEZ (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 8,844 shares for an estimated $34,137

MOHIT DASWANI purchased 7,420 shares for an estimated $28,938

KATHLEEN I. LAYTON (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,288 shares for an estimated $12,955 .

. CASEY MUELLER (Global Controller and PAO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,335 shares for an estimated $12,791.

$OPRT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 28 institutional investors add shares of $OPRT stock to their portfolio, and 33 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

