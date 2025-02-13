$OPRT stock is up 20% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$OPRT stock has now risen 20% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $8,812,841 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $OPRT:
$OPRT Insider Trading Activity
$OPRT insiders have traded $OPRT stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OPRT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JONATHAN AARON COBLENTZ (CFO & Chief Admin Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 25,500 shares for an estimated $99,681 and 0 sales.
- R NEIL WILLIAMS purchased 25,000 shares for an estimated $96,750
- CARLOS MINETTI purchased 15,000 shares for an estimated $58,350
- PATRICK KIRSCHT (Chief Credit Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 16,190 shares for an estimated $51,009.
- RAUL VAZQUEZ (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 8,844 shares for an estimated $34,137
- MOHIT DASWANI purchased 7,420 shares for an estimated $28,938
- KATHLEEN I. LAYTON (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,288 shares for an estimated $12,955.
- CASEY MUELLER (Global Controller and PAO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,335 shares for an estimated $12,791.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$OPRT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 28 institutional investors add shares of $OPRT stock to their portfolio, and 33 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC removed 3,761,139 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $10,568,800
- FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 512,250 shares (-77.1%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,439,422
- RBF CAPITAL, LLC added 443,177 shares (+82.9%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,245,327
- KENNEDY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 345,767 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $971,605
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 199,194 shares (-75.7%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $559,735
- CONNOR, CLARK & LUNN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD. added 138,735 shares (+747.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $538,291
- ACUITAS INVESTMENTS, LLC added 122,360 shares (+11.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $474,756
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
You can track data on $OPRT on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.