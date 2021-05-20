Oprah-backed Oatly valued at $13 bln in U.S. debut

May 20 (Reuters) - Shares of Oprah Winfrey-backed Oatly Group AB OTLY.O rose 30% in their market debut on Thursday, fetching the world's largest oat milk company a valuation of about $13 billion as consumer demand for plant-based dairy picks up.

