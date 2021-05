Oprah-backed Oatly raises $1.4 billion in IPO -source

By Echo Wang and Anirban Sen

May 19 (Reuters) - Swedish vegan milk maker Oatly Group AB OTLY.O, which counts celebrities Oprah Winfrey and Natalie Portman among its backers, raised $1.4 billion in its U.S. initial public offering on Wednesday, a person familiar with the matter said.

The company, whose investors also include rapper Jay Z and former Starbucks Corp head Howard Schultz, priced 84.4 million American depositary shares in the initial public offering at $17 each, at the top of its indicated range, the person said. This implies a valuation for the company of $10 billion.

The source requested anonymity ahead of an official announcement. Oatly did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

