This Opportunity Could Spell Huge Success for Tesla

Key Points Tesla recently launched its robotaxi service in Texas.

This could spawn a multitrillion-dollar market.

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has been stealing headlines with its latest robotaxi launch in Austin, Texas. Yet shares have fallen by 20% over the past six months. If you're looking to buy into this iconic growth stock at a discount, this could be your best chance in years.

Tesla's robotaxi division could lead a $10 trillion global market

On the surface, Tesla shares look pricey versus the competition. Shares trade at 11.5 times sales. Electric vehicle (EV) stocks Rivian Automotive and Lucid Group, meanwhile, trade at 2.7 times sales and 7.1 times sales, respectively. But looking at the robotaxi opportunity alone, Tesla's premium could be worth it.

Cathie Wood, CEO of Ark Investment Management, believes the robotaxi market will be huge. "We think $8 to $10 trillion for the entire autonomous taxi opportunity throughout the world, from almost nothing," Wood said in March. "That's how quickly AI is going to cause these things to happen."

Within the next five years, Wood predicts Tesla's share price to reach $2,600. (It closed Wednesday at $322.) More than 90% of that increase, she believes, will be due to the robotaxi opportunity.

Wood is known for her bold predictions. This time, however, she's not alone. Analyst Dan Ives believes the robotaxi opportunity could add $1 trillion in value to Tesla's market cap by the end of 2026.

In reality, the robotaxi opportunity will likely take years to fully play out. It could even take decades. But Tesla has two advantages that most of its competition lacks: brand recognition and access to capital. With a $950 billion market cap, Tesla can raise billions of dollars while barely diluting current shareholders. And while its brand image has taken a hit recently, surveys show that the vast majority of Tesla owners remain fanatical about the business.

Tesla's robotaxi opportunity is huge. Its brand and capital advantages make it a long-term buy for robotaxi bulls.

