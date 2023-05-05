News & Insights

Markets

Opportunity code word: golden

May 05, 2023 — 12:40 pm EDT

Written by dkorth@finsum.com (FINSUM) for FINSUM ->

Opportunity code word: golden

Financial practices have an opportunity.

And it’s golden.

According to Tim Gerend, executive vice president and chief distribution officer at Northwestern Mutual, his firm’s annual Planning & Progress Study found that more than half of U.S. adults are anxious about their finances, reported thinkadvisor.com. This was part of remarks he made at the recent 2023 LIMRA Distribution Conference in Orlando.

On top of that, as for their financial future, they feel far from certain.

Fortunately, to help them prop up their security, Americans embrace the idea of seeking the help of financial advisors to help them formulate financial plans.

While that means the opportunity is ripe for the industry to build its impact and assist those who need it, Houston, we have a problem: the dearth of financial professional to handle the load.

That said, advisors should bear this in mind: If they’re not leveraging social media, you have company     according to blackrock.com.:

Forty four percent of financial advisors don’t indulge. Okay, so that might not prevent you from succeeding, ask yourself a question: how will  your growth remain on track given that among young investors, social media’s their “go to” when considering and choosing financial professionals among service providers.




  • financial
  • advisor

    The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

    Tags
    Markets
    FINSUM
    FINSUM is the market leader in financial news summaries. We save investors time and money by getting them the info they need quickly and efficiently, delivering concise summaries and hard-hitting analysis of the day's top market-moving news. FINSUM is written by an experienced team with a background in bond trading and equity research at top investment banks.
    More articles by this source ->

    More Related Articles

    Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.