Opportunities Among the Magnificent Seven (TSLA, AMZN, META)

As the stock market continues its powerful run into year-end, investors are finding tremendous opportunities even among the largest and most well-known companies. Amazon ( AMZN ), Meta Platforms ( META ), and Tesla ( TSLA )—three stalwarts of the modern market—have not only been leaders this year but also appear poised to continue their outperformance. Strong earnings growth forecasts, top Zacks Ranks, and compelling technical setups are bolstering their bullish outlook.

Below, we explore why these three Magnificent Seven members stand out and why they could be smart buys for investors seeking both growth and momentum.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Meta Platforms (META): Fair Valuation and Momentum Breakout

Meta Platforms has been a market darling this year, thanks to its relentless focus on profitability and innovation. Following a period of heavy investment in its metaverse initiatives, Meta has shifted gears toward efficiency, and investors have rewarded the pivot with confidence in the stock.

Why Meta Looks Compelling Now:

Valuation: Despite its significant run-up, Meta remains attractively valued compared to its tech peers. Today, it is trading at a one year forward earnings multiple of 26.1x, a reasonable multiple for such a fast growing and profitable company.

Earnings Growth: Meta boasts a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) , underpinned by strong earnings growth forecasts. Analysts project continued revenue and profit expansion with earnings expected to climb at an impressive 20% annually over the next three to five years.

Technical Setup: From a charting perspective, Meta is in the midst of a major technical breakout. After consolidating for several weeks it is breaking out today.

Investors seeking a combination of growth and value should strongly consider Meta, particularly as pushes new all-time highs.



Image Source: TradingView

Amazon (AMZN): AWS Reacceleration Ignites Growth

Amazon has reclaimed its status as a market leader, benefiting from an improving macro environment and the reacceleration of its Amazon Web Services (AWS) segment. Despite its size, Amazon has demonstrated remarkable flexibility in adapting to changing consumer and business needs, allowing it to maintain its dominance across e-commerce and cloud computing.

Key Catalysts for Amazon:

Valuation: Amazon remains historically cheap relative to its growth potential. Today, Amazon trades at a one year forward earnings multiple of 40x, which is near the most reasonable valuation in the company’s history.

Earnings Momentum: With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) , Amazon is seeing upward revisions to earnings forecasts as analysts anticipate strong performance in cloud computing and ongoing efficiency gains in e-commerce. EPS are forecast to grow 28.9% annually, the highest projection among the Mag 7 stocks.

Technical Strength: Amazon’s stock price is approaching record highs, fueled by a powerful uptrend. A breakout above these levels could trigger further buying as investors pile in.

For long-term investors, Amazon’s blend of robust fundamentals and improving technical momentum makes it a must-watch candidate for portfolios focused on mega-cap growth.



Image Source: TradingView

Tesla (TSLA): Epic Rally in Progress

Tesla’s stock has been a force of nature in 2024, surging alongside Elon Musk’s ever-expanding influence. Known for its cyclical trading patterns—alternating between massive rallies and sharp corrections—Tesla is currently in the midst of one of its epic bullish phases.

Why Tesla Stands Out:

Leadership and Vision: Tesla’s position as a leader in electric vehicles (EVs) and energy solutions continues to drive investor enthusiasm. Elon Musk’s outsized presence in the tech and business world has only amplified Tesla’s ability to command attention and capital.

Momentum: Tesla holds a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and exhibits tremendous price momentum. Analysts expect continued earnings growth as the company benefits from economies of scale and the increasing adoption of EVs globally.

Technical Indicators: Tesla is forming a bull flag continuation pattern, which is a textbook bullish setup. If the stock breaks out of this consolidation, it could retest its 2022 record highs, presenting significant upside potential.

Tesla’s ability to maintain a cult following, combined with its explosive trading patterns, makes it a prime candidate for investors willing to ride the wave of its current rally.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Should Investors Buy Shares in TSLA, AMZN, and META?

For growth-oriented investors, Amazon, Meta Platforms, and Tesla represent some of the most compelling opportunities among the Magnificent Seven and in today’s market. Each company is backed by strong earnings forecasts, attractive valuations, and bullish technical setups.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.