Opportunities Abound: The Seismic Shift Coming for the AI Industry

According to our analysis, a major shift is coming for the AI industry. It’s likely to shock most investors. It may even bankrupt some. But those who prepare for this potentially seismic jolt today could make fortunes over the coming months.

That’s why, in a new broadcast tonight, March 27, at 8 p.m. Eastern, I’ll be delving into the details about what’s to come for the AI industry.

But first, let’s talk about what this shift is all about.

The AI Winds Are Changing

Until now, the AI Boom has been dominated by one type of stock – chipmakers – led by the AI Revolution’s poster child, Nvidia (NVDA).

Since artificial intelligence has taken off, the companies that make and sell the semiconductor chips necessary to develop AI applications have seen their revenues, profits, and stock prices soar.

The iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) has rallied nearly 60% over the past year. Nvidia stock itself is up nearly 250%. Shares of Celestica (CLS) – a smaller semi firm – are up nearly 270% over the past year.

Point being: Thus far, chip stocks have been at the epicenter of the AI Boom.

That’s about to change.

The Final Word

Thanks to the seismic shift coming to the tech industry, AI chip stocks are about to cede their leadership position in this boom for the very first time.

We’re confident that over the next 12 months, some AI stocks will soar hundreds of percent – but not chip stocks. This new wave of winners will be a different type of AI stock.

And it’s all thanks to a huge policy shift happening in Washington, D.C., right now.

No, I’m not talking about the election or even the recent news about potential bans on semiconductor chip sales to China.

Rather, I’m referring to a pair of policy developments that, together, could reshape the AI industry and send a tiny subsector of stocks soaring – while leaving chip stocks in the dust.

This is the next big wave of the AI Boom. And it starts now.

To help investors get prepared for this shift, I’m holding an urgent broadcast on this situation tonight, March 27, at 8 p.m. Eastern. I’ll cover all the details about these policy developments, what they mean for investors, and how to profit from them in a potentially enormous way.

On the date of publication, Luke Lango did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

