Opportun Financial (OPRT) and Robinhood Markets (HOOD) Are Aggressive Growth Stocks

As the aggressive growth stock strategist at Zacks Investment Research Brian Bolan usually looks for stocks that have a strong Zacks Style Score for Growth and a weak Style Score for Value. This week he is looking at two financial stocks. Robinhood Markets HOOD is fairly well known, but there is a smaller play that is very attractive here as well.

Opportun Financial OPRT is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and has a B for Growth and an A for Value in the Zacks Style Scores. The $213M market cap company reported a beat back on February 12th, and tested the $10 range but has fallen back since then. Brian rarely highlights a company that is looking for revenue contraction, but the possibility for lower rates and super low valuation makes this stock attractive right now.

Robinhood Markets HOOD is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and it has a B for Growth and a F for Value. This financial services platform has recently introduced crypto currency trading and also posted a big beat on February 12th. The recent weakness in the broader markets due to tariff talk has sent this stock much lower and its time to put it on your aggressive growth radar screen.

Just as in all of his Aggressive Growth Zacks Rank Buy videos, Brian reviews the earnings history, earnings estimates, growth projections and valuation before taking a look at the chart.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Oportun Financial Corporation (OPRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.