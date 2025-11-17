OppFi's Adjusted EPS Guidance for 2025 Raised Again: Can it Deliver?

OppFi OPFI lifted its adjusted earnings per share (EPS) for 2025 on the back of strong financial and operational performance. During the recently reported quarter, OPFI registered an adjusted EPS of 46 cents, up 39.1% from the year-ago quarter. This lofty growth boosted management confidence, thus raising its adjusted EPS guidance to $1.54-$1.60 from the preceding quarter’s view of $1.39-$1.44. The anticipation was based on the approximate weighted average diluted share count of 89 million shares.

Augmenting the outlook indicates heightened expectations for future profitability. Multiple compelling metrics influenced management’s decision to raise the guidance. The top line gained 13.5% year over year due to Model 6’s impressive predictive power, resulting in better management of its loan economics, leading to growth in originations and receivables balances. This top-line growth, coupled with prudent expense management, improved adjusted net income by 41.4% from the year-ago quarter.

OPFI’s ability to hit the target largely depends on its ability to manage credit risk leveraging Model 6. During the nine months ending Sept. 30, 2025, the company witnessed a 430 bps or 11.2% year-over-year decline in net charge-offs as a percentage of total revenues, indicating a substantial reduction in credit risk and losses. The company’s ability to deliver this ambitious guidance depends on its ability to scale sustainably, leveraging its credit risk mitigation technology to accommodate higher origination volumes without credit degradation.

Given the absence of major macroeconomic headwinds, we expect the company to achieve what the management aspired to. The management disclosed the rollout of Model 6.1 refit during the fourth quarter of 2025, a substantial improvement designed to identify riskier borrower populations better while improving volume exponentially. It further cements management’s conviction in the consistent outperformance and risk management required to hit the targeted range of $1.54-$1.60.

OPFI’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

The stock has increased 28.4% in the year-to-date period, significantly outperforming its competitors, Corpay CPAY, Global Payments GPN and the industry as a whole. The industry has declined 7.7%. Corpay and Global Payments have dropped 17.5% and 33.2%, respectively.

YTD Share Price Performance

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, OPFI trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, lower than the industry’s 21.13. Corpay trades at 11.45 and Global Payments hovers at 5.48.

P/E - F12M

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

OppFi and Global Payments have a Value Score of A, while Corpay has a Value Score of B.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OppFi’s earnings for 2025 has increased 10.6% over the past 30 days.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

OPFI currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Global Payments Inc. (GPN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

OppFi Inc. (OPFI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Corpay, Inc. (CPAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.