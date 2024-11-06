OppFi Set to Report Q3 Earnings: Here's What You Should Know

OppFi Inc. OPFI is scheduled to release its third-quarter 2024 results on Nov. 7, before market open.

OPFI has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the past four quarters, the surprise being 128.4%, on average.

OppFi’s Q3 Expectations

We expect operational and credit initiatives to have driven strong loss payment, recovery performance, improved operating performance, and the net profit margin. The rise in customer originations is likely to have benefited from strategy credit and marketing initiatives to drive lower-risk new origination.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $128.9 million, suggesting a 3.2% decrease from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The consensus estimate for the bottom line is pegged at 21 cents per share, indicating 31.3% growth from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The bottom line is anticipated to have been fuelled by operational efficiency, stronger credit performance and disciplined expense management.

What Our Model Says About OPFI

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for OPFI this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

OppFi has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.

Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector, which, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season:

BlackSky Technology BKSY: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter 2024 revenues is pegged at $26.9 million, indicating growth of 26.7% from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The consensus mark for loss is pegged at 61 cents per share, whereas it incurred a loss of 96 cents in the year-ago quarter. BKSY surpassed the consensus estimate in two of the past four quarters, met in one instance and missed once, with an average beat of 10.1%.

BKSY has an Earnings ESP of +29.21% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. The company is scheduled to declare its third-quarter 2024 results on Nov. 7.

Genpact G: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter 2024 revenues is pegged at $1.2 million, indicating growth of 4.5% from the year-ago quarter’s actual. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at 80 cents per share, suggesting a 5.3% increase from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. Genpact surpassed the consensus estimate in the past four quarters, with an average beat of 6.9%.

G has an Earnings ESP of +1.04% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. Genpact is scheduled to declare its third-quarter 2024 results on Nov. 7.

