OppFi Rises 37% in YTD: Should You Buy the Stock or Let Go?

OppFi Inc. OPFI shares have jumped 36.9% in the year-to-date period, outperforming the 1.9% rise of its industry and the 4.1% decline in the Zacks S&P 500 Composite.

OPFI’s performed significantly better than its industry peers, Sezzle Inc. SEZL and Remitly Global, Inc. RELY. SEZL and RELY shares have declined marginally and 8.2% year-to-date period, respectively.

YTD Price Performance

In the last trading session, the OPFI stock closed at $9.8, moving down 82.7% from the 52-week high of $17.7.

We analyze OppFi’s stock rally to recommend whether investors should ride the wave or stay away from it.

Underbanked Consumers Market: OPFI’s Goldmine

Consistent growth in digital banking systems is instrumental in serving the underbanked consumers — subprime and non-prime consumers. OPFI provided statistics around the underbanked customers, including 47% of Americans living paycheck to paycheck with problems paying bills, 51% having a credit score lower than 650 (or no score at all) and 34% struggling to obtain a new line of credit. These statistics expose the fact that a substantial chunk of the population faces challenges in obtaining affordable and accessible credit.

Traditional financial institutions do not provide credit to subprime and non-prime credit holders due to the high-risk profile and stringent capital requirements from a regulatory point of view. OppFi’s strategy to serve the underbanked positions it well to capture market share away from the giants. OPFI has created a niche in this market, offering affordable credit products to underbanked customers.

The company can utilize its less strict capital requirements and flexible credit model to provide customers with relatively lower annualized interest rates than traditional financial institutions. New revenue streams are anticipated to germinate from OPFI’s investment in Bitty. This could provide the company with heightened access to the underserved small-business lending market. This market is expected to grow, seeing a CAGR of 13% and reaching $7 trillion by 2032.

Despite the market being flooded with larger neo-banks, we can expect OppFi to benefit from the expanding market, providing ample boost to its top line and assisting it to scale.

OPFI Stock Looks Undervalued

OppFi shares look cheap and appealing to investors. The stock is priced at 9.26 times forward 12-month earnings per share, which is lower than the industry’s average of 23.04 times.

When looking at the trailing 12-month EV-to-EBITDA ratio, OPFI is trading at 7.14 times, below the industry’s average of 13.71 times.

OppFi’s Liquidity Position Beats Industry

In the fourth quarter of 2024, OPFI’s current ratio of 1.61 outperformed the industry average of 1.15. The metric increased 6.6% from the year-ago quarter due to increased cash reserve and accounts receivable. Furthermore, a current ratio of more than 1 suggests that the company will be able to pay off its short-term obligations easily.

OPFI’s Strong Top & Bottom-Line Prospects

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OppFi’s 2025 revenues is $574.1 million, implying 9.2% year-over-year growth. The consensus estimate for OPFI’s 2025 earnings per share stands at $1.07, suggesting a 12.6% year-over-year increase.

Hurry & Buy OppFi Now

OPFI presents a compelling investment opportunity. Despite a price hike, the stock remains relatively less expensive, hinting at room for growth. The company’s strategy to serve the underbanked customers market positions it well to grow in the long run. This expansive market is expected to boost the top line and help OppFi to scale.

A robust liquidity position is a green flag for investors. This, when coupled with strong top and bottom-line prospects, makes OPFI an attractive investment opportunity for investors seeking exposure to the fintech sector.

OPFI flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

