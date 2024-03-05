OppFi (OPFI) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

OppFi Inc. OPFI is set to release fourth-quarter 2023 results on Mar 7, after the bell.

The company’s earnings surprise history has been impressive. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters and missed once, delivering a surprise of 383.3% on average.

Expectations This Time Around

We expect that OppFi has witnessed positive impacts of improved credit performance as a result of adjustments made to credit models and recent modeling enhancements. Prudent expense management and originations growth are also expected to have driven the company’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter.

The current Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues stands at $133.5 million, indicating 11.2% growth from the year-ago actual figure. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 7 cents, up significantly from the year-ago quarter’s loss of 19 cents.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for OppFi this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

OPFI has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Recent Earnings of Some Other Service Providers

Robert Half RHI reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter 2023 results.

Quarterly earnings of 83 cents per share beat the consensus mark by 1.2% but declined 39.4% year over year. RHI’s revenues of $1.5 billion beat the consensus mark by a slight margin but decreased 14.7% year over year.

Aptiv APTV reported mixed fourth-quarter 2023 results, with earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missing the same.

Adjusted earnings of $1.4 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.5% and increased 10.2% year over year. APTV’s revenues of $4.9 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.5% but increased 6% year over year.

S&P Global SPGI reported mixed fourth-quarter results, wherein earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, but revenues beat the same.

Adjusted EPS of $3.13 missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.6% but increased 23.2% year over year. Revenues of $3.2 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 0.5% and improved 7.3% year over year.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

