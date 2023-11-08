OppFi (OPFI) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

OppFi Inc. OPFI is set to release third-quarter 2023 results on Nov 9, after the bell.

The company’s earnings surprise history has been impressive. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters and missed once, delivering a surprise of 336.5%, on average.

OppFi Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

OppFi Inc. price-eps-surprise | OppFi Inc. Quote

Expectations This Time Around

We expect that OppFi has witnessed positive impacts of improved credit performance as a result of adjustments made last year and recent modeling enhancements. Total expense leverage and growth in recoveries are also expected to have driven the company’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter.

The current Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues stands at $127.3 million, indicating 2.5% growth from the year-ago actual figure. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 4 cents, indicating more than 100% year-over-year growth.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for OppFi this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

AIRS has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank of 2.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Business Services sector, which, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.

Amprius Technologies, Inc. AMPX currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.04% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

AMPX will release its third-quarter 2023 results on Nov 9. The company’s revenues and earnings are expected to decrease 22.6% and 100% from the prior-year figure, respectively. AMPX has a trailing four-quarter average surprise of 1.64%.

Alithya Group ALYA has an Earnings ESP of +100.00% and a Zacks Rank of 2.

ALYA will release its third-quarter 2023 earnings on Nov 14. The company’s top line is expected to decrease 3.2% from the prior-year figure. ALYA has a trailing four-quarter average surprise of 150%.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Alithya Group Inc. (ALYA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

OppFi Inc. (OPFI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (AMPX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

