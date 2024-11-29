Is OppFi (OPFI) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. OppFi Inc. (OPFI) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question.

OppFi Inc. is one of 303 individual stocks in the Business Services sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. OppFi Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for OPFI's full-year earnings has moved 16.2% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, OPFI has moved about 55.9% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Business Services group have gained about 36% on average. This means that OppFi Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Business Services sector, Payoneer Global Inc. (PAYO), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 108.6%.

The consensus estimate for Payoneer Global Inc.'s current year EPS has increased 30.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, OppFi Inc. belongs to the Financial Transaction Services industry, which includes 41 individual stocks and currently sits at #124 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 25.9% this year, meaning that OPFI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Payoneer Global Inc. falls under the Technology Services industry. Currently, this industry has 162 stocks and is ranked #58. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +66.6%.

Investors with an interest in Business Services stocks should continue to track OppFi Inc. and Payoneer Global Inc. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Free Today: Profiting from The Future’s Brightest Energy Source

The demand for electricity is growing exponentially. At the same time, we’re working to reduce our dependence on fossil fuels like oil and natural gas. Nuclear energy is an ideal replacement.

Leaders from the US and 21 other countries recently committed to TRIPLING the world’s nuclear energy capacities. This aggressive transition could mean tremendous profits for nuclear-related stocks – and investors who get in on the action early enough.

Our urgent report, Atomic Opportunity: Nuclear Energy's Comeback, explores the key players and technologies driving this opportunity, including 3 standout stocks poised to benefit the most.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

OppFi Inc. (OPFI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Payoneer Global Inc. (PAYO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.