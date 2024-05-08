News & Insights

Markets
OPFI

OppFi Inc. Q1 Profit Rises, Beats Estimates; Lifts Annual EPS Above View - Update

May 08, 2024 — 06:23 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - (Adds Outlook)

For the full year, OppFi Inc. (OPFI) has raised its adjusted earnings per share-outlook to $0.58 to $0.62 from the previous range of $0.53 - $0.57.

On average, 3 analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.55 per share.

The company also reaffirmed its full-year revenue outlook of $510 million to $530 million. The consensus estimate stands at $520.12 million.

Q1 Results:

OppFi released earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $5.54 million, or $0.10 per share. This compares with $0.25 million, or $0.02 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, OppFi Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $8.78 million or $0.10 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.05 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.8% to $127.34 million from $120.37 million last year.

OppFi Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $5.54 Mln. vs. $0.25 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.10 vs. $0.02 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $127.34 Mln vs. $120.37 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

OPFI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.