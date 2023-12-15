OppFi Inc - (OPFI) Price Target Increased by 18.08% to 4.72

The average one-year price target for OppFi Inc - (NYSE:OPFI) has been revised to 4.72 / share. This is an increase of 18.08% from the prior estimate of 4.00 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.28 to a high of 6.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.73% from the latest reported closing price of 4.42 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 120 funds or institutions reporting positions in OppFi Inc -. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 6.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OPFI is 0.01%, an increase of 18.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.28% to 4,342K shares. The put/call ratio of OPFI is 0.34, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Elgethun Capital Management holds 742K shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 740K shares, representing an increase of 0.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OPFI by 24.54% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 544K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 489K shares, representing an increase of 10.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OPFI by 42.48% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 296K shares representing 1.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 181K shares, representing an increase of 38.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OPFI by 139.49% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 254K shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 331K shares, representing a decrease of 30.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPFI by 0.70% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 230K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 192K shares, representing an increase of 16.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OPFI by 49.94% over the last quarter.

OppFi Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

OppFi Inc. is a leading financial technology platform that powers banks to offer accessible products and a top-rated experience to everyday consumers. Through its unwavering commitment to customer service, OppFi helps consumers who are turned away by traditional providers build a better financial path. To date, OppFi has facilitated the issuance of more than 1.5 million loans. The company is an Inc. 5000 company for five straight years, a Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™, and the eighth fastest-growing Chicagoland company by Crain's Chicago Business. The company was also named on Forbes America 2021 list of America's Best Startup Employers and Built In's 2021 Best Places to Work in Chicago. OppFi maintains an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and maintains a 4.8/5 star rating with more than 14,000 online customer reviews, making it one of the top customer-rated financial platforms online.

