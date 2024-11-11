OppFi Inc. (OPFI) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?

Have you been paying attention to shares of OppFi Inc. (OPFI)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 38.3% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $6.87 in the previous session. OppFi Inc. has gained 27% since the start of the year compared to the 27.5% move for the Zacks Business Services sector and the 21.7% return for the Zacks Financial Transaction Services industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on November 7, 2024, OppFi reported EPS of $0.33 versus consensus estimate of $0.21.

For the current fiscal year, OppFi is expected to post earnings of $0.86 per share on $515.01 million in revenues. This represents a 68.63% change in EPS on a 1.19% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $0.86 per share on $540.27 million in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 0% and 4.9%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

OppFi may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

OppFi has a Value Score of A. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and B, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of A.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 7.6X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 17.5X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 12.3X versus its peer group's average of 11.2X. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, OppFi currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if OppFi fits the bill. Thus, it seems as though OppFi shares could have a bit more room to run in the near term.

Free Report: 5 Clean Energy Stocks with Massive Upside

Energy is the backbone of our economy. It’s a multi-trillion dollar industry that has created some of the world’s largest and most profitable companies.

Now state-of-the-art technology is paving the way for clean energy sources to overtake “old-fashioned” fossil fuels. Trillions of dollars are already pouring into clean energy initiatives, from solar power to hydrogen fuel cells.

Emerging leaders from this space could be some of the most exciting stocks in your portfolio.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

OppFi Inc. (OPFI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.