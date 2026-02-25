OppFi Inc. - Equity Warrant (OPFI.WS) Price Target Decreased by 32.96% to 1.01

The average one-year price target for OppFi Inc. - Equity Warrant (NYSE:OPFI.WS) has been revised to $1.01 / share. This is a decrease of 32.96% from the prior estimate of $1.51 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.89 to a high of $1.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 84.12% from the latest reported closing price of $0.55 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 17 funds or institutions reporting positions in OppFi Inc. - Equity Warrant. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 6.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OPFI.WS is 0.03%, an increase of 23.38%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.52% to 10,022K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

LMR Partners LLP holds 2,330K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Aristeia Capital holds 2,203K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,185K shares , representing an increase of 0.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPFI.WS by 28.73% over the last quarter.

Greenland Capital Management holds 1,172K shares. No change in the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 1,050K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Zazove Associates holds 909K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 141K shares , representing an increase of 84.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OPFI.WS by 298.90% over the last quarter.

