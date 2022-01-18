OppFi Inc - Class A Shares Close the Day 12.5% Lower - Daily Wrap

OppFi Inc - Class A (OPFI) shares closed today 12.5% lower than it did at the end of yesterday. The stock is currently up 24.7% year-to-date, down 46.9% over the past 12 months, and down 42.5% over the past five years. Today, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.6%, and the S&P 500 rose 0.0%.

Trading Activity

Shares traded as high as $6.68 and as low as $4.85 this week.

Shares closed 57.3% below its 52-week high and 20.4% above its 52-week low.

Trading volume this week was 57.0% lower than the 10-day average and 1.5% lower than the 30-day average.

Beta, a measure of the stock’s volatility relative to the overall market stands at 0.0.

Technical Indicators

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the stock was between 30 and 70.

MACD, a trend-following momentum indicator, indicates a downward trend.

The stock closed above its Bollinger band, indicating it may be overbought.

Market Comparative Performance

The company's share price lags the S&P 500 Index today, lags it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis

The company's share price lags the Dow Jones Industrial Average today, lags it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis

Per Group Comparative Performance

The company's stock price performance year-to-date beats the peer average by -772.8%

The company's stock price performance over the past 12 months lags the peer average by 330.5%

