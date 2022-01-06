OppFi Gains On Share Buyback Authorization

(RTTNews) - OppFi Inc. (OPFI) shares are gaining more than 6 percent on Thursday morning trade after the company's board authorized a share purchase of $20 million of its class A common stock. Currently, shares are at $4.57, up 6 percent from the previous close of $4.32 on a volume of 667,900. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $4.11-$11.60 on average volume of 372,287.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.