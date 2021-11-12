Markets
OppFi Gains On Q3 Profit

(RTTNews) - OppFi Inc. (OPFI) shares are rising on Friday morning trade after the financial technology platform reported a surge in third-quarter earnings.

Net profit for the third quarter increased 57.1 percent to $30.39 million or $1.06 per share from the previous close of $19.34 in the previous year. On an adjusted basis, earnings were $17.36 or $0.21 per share.

The quarterly revenues were up $91.98 million from $62.76 million last year.

For the full year 2021, the company reiterated revenue between $350-$360 million and adjusted earnings between $62 - $66 million. Analysts estimate $360.21 million on $0.76 per share.

Currently, shares are at $8.05, up 7.70 percent from the previous close of $7.47 on a volume of $513,501. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $6.01-$11.60 on average volume of 292,796.

