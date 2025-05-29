OppFi and Westlake have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day

For Immediate Release

OppFi operates as a specialty finance platform for community banks to extend credit in the United States. The company delivers secure and compliant access to trusted banks across the country, leveraging data-driven marketing strategies.

This financial stock is displaying relative strength and has been making a series of higher highs following a correction earlier in the year. The broader financial sector held up extremely well through the recent market volatility. Increasing volume has attracted investor attention as buying pressure accumulates in this top-ranked stock.

A Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), OppFi is part of the Zacks Financial Transaction Services industry group, which currently ranks in the top 27% out of more than 250 industries. Because this group is ranked in the top half of all Zacks Ranked Industries, we expect it to outperform the market over the next 3 to 6 months, just as it has so far this year:

Take note of the favorable characteristics for this group below. Stocks in this industry are relatively undervalued based on traditional valuation metrics. They are also projected to experience above-average earnings growth, which signifies a powerful combination that should lead to higher prices in the future.

Historical research studies suggest that approximately half of a stock’s price appreciation is due to its industry grouping. In fact, the top 50% of Zacks Ranked Industries outperforms the bottom 50% by a factor of more than 2 to 1.

It’s no secret that investing in stocks that are part of leading industry groups can give us a leg up relative to the market. By focusing on leading stocks within the top industries, we can dramatically improve our stock-picking success.

Company Description

OppFi is committed to bridging the credit access gap in the United States. About 60 million Americans are underserved by the banking industry, and this is where OppFi aims to address the financial challenges faced by their customers.

OppFi’s mission is to facilitate and make available affordable credit to those that may lack access to traditional options. The company offers installment loans through its technology platform and serves consumers who are mainly turned away by mainstream options. It was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago.

Earnings Trends and Future Estimates

OppFi has established a healthy track record of beating earnings estimates; the company hasn’t missed the EPS mark since early 2023. Just a few short weeks ago, OppFi reported first-quarter earnings of 38 cents per share, which marked a 46.15% surprise over the 26-cent consensus estimate.

OppFi delivered a 59.54% average earnings surprise over the last four quarters. Consistently beating earnings estimates is a recipe for success.

Analysts covering OppFi are mainly in agreement and have been raising earnings estimates across the board. Estimates for the full year have increased by +14.95% in the past 60 days. The 2025 Zacks Consensus Estimate now stands at $1.23/share, reflecting potential growth of 29.5% relative to last year. Revenues for the full year are projected to climb 10% to $578 million.

Let’s Get Technical

This market leader has seen its stock advance more than 80% already this year, all while the general market witnessed a drastic correction. Only stocks that are in extremely powerful uptrends are able to experience this type of outperformance. This is the kind of stock we want to include in our portfolio – one that is trending well and receiving positive earnings estimate revisions.

Notice how both the 50-day (blue line) and 200-day (red line) moving averages are sloping up. The stock has been making a series of higher highs throughout the past year. With both strong fundamental and technical indicators, OPFI stock is poised to continue its outperformance.

Empirical research shows a strong correlation between near-term stock movements and trends in earnings estimate revisions. As we know, OppFi has recently witnessed positive revisions. As long as this trend remains intact (and OPFI continues to deliver earnings beats), the stock will likely continue its bullish run.

Bottom Line

Backed by a leading industry group and history of earnings beats, it’s not difficult to see why OPFI stock is a compelling investment. Robust fundamentals combined with an appealing technical trend certainly justify adding shares to the mix.

Recent positive earnings estimate revisions should also serve to create a ‘floor’ in terms of any sudden or unexpected downside moves. If you haven’t already done so, be sure to put OPFI on your shortlist.

Westlake Corp. manufactures and markets performance and essential materials as well as housing and infrastructure products globally. The company produces and supplies a variety of products such as ethylene, polyethylene, PVC, vinyl intermediates, and fence and decking components.

Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Westlake also provides consumer and commercial products including landscape edging, home and office matting, and marine dock edging. It offers its products to chemical processors, plastics fabricators, construction contractors, and supply warehouses for use in various consumer and industrial markets.

The company faces challenges from elevated interest rates and inflation. High rates and affordability concerns have dampened housing starts, leading to reduced demand and lower business confidence. Sluggish construction activity in North America remains a concern over the short-term. As a result, both the pipe-and-fitting and siding-and-trim businesses have been negatively impacted.

The Zacks Rundown

A Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) stock, Westlake is a component of the Zacks Chemical – Plastic industry group, which currently ranks in the bottom 1% out of approximately 250 Zacks Ranked Industries. As such, we expect this industry group as a whole to underperform the market over the next 3 to 6 months, just as it has so far this year.

Stocks in the bottom tiers of industries can often be intriguing short candidates. While individual stocks have the ability to outperform even when they’re part of a lagging industry, the inclusion in a weaker group serves as a headwind for any potential rallies and the journey forward is that much more difficult.

WLK shares have been underperforming over the past year. The stock is hitting a series of lower lows and represents a compelling short opportunity as we head further into 2025.

Recent Earnings Misses & Deteriorating Outlook

Westlake Corp. has fallen short of earnings estimates in three of the past four quarters. Earlier in May, the company reported a first-quarter loss of -$0.31 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a whopping -144.3%.

Westlake has posted a trailing four-quarter average earnings miss of -61.4%. Consistently falling short of earnings estimates is a recipe for underperformance, and WLK is no exception.

The company has been on the receiving end of negative earnings estimate revisions as of late. Looking at the current quarter, analysts have slashed estimates by -48.65% in the past 60 days. The Q2 Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate is now $0.95 per share, reflecting negative growth of -60.4% relative to the year-ago period.

Falling earnings estimates are a huge red flag and need to be respected. Negative growth year-over-year is the type of trend that bears like to see.

Technical Outlook

WLK stock is in a sustained downtrend. It has experienced what is known as a “death cross,” whereby the stock’s 50-day moving average crosses below its 200-day moving average. Shares would have to make an outsized move to the upside and show increasing earnings estimate revisions to warrant taking any long positions. The stock has fallen more than 35% this year alone.

Final Thoughts

A deteriorating fundamental and technical backdrop show that this stock is not set to make its way to new highs anytime soon. The fact that WLK is included in one of the worst-performing industry groups adds yet another headwind to a long list of concerns.

A history of earnings misses and falling future earnings estimates will likely serve as a ceiling to any potential rallies, nurturing the stock’s downtrend.

Potential investors may want to give this stock the cold shoulder, or perhaps include it as part of a short or hedge strategy. Bulls will want to steer clear of WLK until the situation shows major signs of improvement.

Additional content:

U.S. Theater Stocks Gain on Strong Memorial Day Weekend

The movie theatre industry is finding its stride after weathering a series of disruptions in recent years. After facing immense challenges and dealing with the ripple effects of the 2023 Hollywood strikes, the sector is now demonstrating signs of a meaningful recovery. Over the 2025 Memorial Day weekend (through May 26), operators including AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc., Cinemark Holdings, Inc. and The Marcus Corp. reported record-breaking performance, hinting at a broader recovery for the exhibition business. Industry fundamentals suggest a strong path forward, driven by revitalized content pipelines, evolving consumer habits and strategic operational refinements.

Theater Stocks Gain

Following the record-setting weekend, shares of major operators have moved higher, reflecting renewed investor optimism. Shares of Marcus Corporation, Cinemark and AMC Entertainment have gained 10.1%, 3.8% and 23.8%, respectively, on May 27. The box office surge comes at a time when operators are actively adapting their strategies. According to industry executives, improving content pipelines and higher-margin offerings like IMAX, Dolby Cinema and upscale seating are helping restore profitability.

Marcus Corporation reported record-breaking results over Memorial Day weekend, marking its best performance in box office revenue, attendance, concessions, food and beverage sales, and per capita spending. The success was driven by the debuts of Lilo & Stitch and Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, along with continued strong performance from Final Destination: Bloodlines, Thunderbolts, and Sinners. Moviegoers from across 17 states flocked to theatres to enjoy both the blockbuster film lineup and the chain’s premium amenities, including luxury recliner seating and large-format screens such as UltraScreen DLX, SuperScreen DLX, ScreenX and IMAX.

Cinemark set several new records over the Memorial Day weekend, including its highest-ever four-day domestic box office and strongest food and beverage performance for the holiday. The debut of Lilo & Stitch marked its best Memorial Day opening to date, contributing to the seventh-highest three-day domestic box office weekend in the company’s history. Additionally, premium offerings saw standout success, with Cinemark XD delivering its top Memorial Day weekend ever and D-BOX motion seats recording their best three-day performance.

AMC Entertainment reported record-breaking results over the 2025 Memorial Day holiday weekend from May 22 through May 26. The company achieved its highest-ever Memorial Day weekend figures for admissions revenue, food and beverage sales, and total revenues across its domestic theatres. The results were part of a broader upswing in the theatrical industry, fueled by the strong performances of Lilo & Stitch and Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.

These films drew large audiences to AMC’s premium screen formats, including IMAX, Dolby Cinema, and RealD 3D. CEO Adam Aron noted that the results signal a sustained return to in-theatre moviegoing, crediting the combination of high-quality films and AMC’s focus on immersive viewing experiences.

Resilient Demand Amid Economic Uncertainty

In spite of persistent inflation and broader macroeconomic headwinds, consumer demand for theatrical experiences remains resilient. Cinemas continue to offer relatively affordable entertainment, especially when compared to concerts or live sports. More importantly, consumer spending is shifting toward premium experiences rather than away from discretionary outings.

Enhanced formats — recliner seating, motion-enabled D-BOX, and PLF (Premium Large Format) screens — are seeing a clear uplift in utilization, driving higher average revenue per patron, especially through concession sales. In the past year, the Zacks Film and Television Production and Distribution industry has gained 31.3% compared with the S&P 500’s increase of 12.3%.

Strategic Realignment Supports Margin Expansion

Operationally, the industry is undergoing structural improvements aimed at optimizing efficiency and boosting long-term margins. Theatre chains are actively consolidating their real estate footprints by closing underperforming sites and reallocating resources to high-performing venues. Companies are deploying CapEx, emphasizing 4K laser projection, food and beverage upgrades, and the continued buildout of Premium Large Format screens to drive growth. These strategic initiatives are not only elevating the in-theatre experience but are also de-risking revenue concentration from tentpole releases, thereby increasing earnings durability.

A Strong Pipeline Points to Continued Momentum

Looking ahead, the strong Memorial Day performance serves as a compelling preview of what may come in the second half of 2025. Several high-profile releases are slated for the remainder of the year, including Karate Kid: Legends, Jurassic World Rebirth, Zootopia 2, and Avatar: Fire and Ash. These titles are expected to drive continued foot traffic and revenue gains.

According to industry projections, the U.S. theatrical market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 6.9%, climbing from $10.5 billion in 2023 to $19.3 billion by 2033. This growth is underpinned by PLF screen expansion, immersive experience upgrades, and a revitalized studio release schedule.

Given the dynamics, we believe that the U.S. theater industry is not just in recovery, but undergoing a durable transformation toward a premium, experience-focused model. The initiative likely promotes and incentivizes repeat moviegoing experiences and paves a path for long-term growth.

