Oppenheimer would be buyers of Veru ahead of January’s top line readout

November 05, 2024 — 03:35 pm EST

Oppenheimer notes that Veru (VERU) presented a meta-analysis of results from four prior placebo-controlled Phase 2 and 3 clinical studies of enobosarm at the ObesityWeek meeting. The firm, which remains positive on the opportunity for enobosarm to pair with GLP-1-based therapy to yield higher-quality and more weight loss, would be buyers ahead of January’s top line readout from the Phase 2b QUALITY trial, says the analyst, who keeps an Outperform rating and $5 price target on Veru shares.

