News & Insights

US Markets

'Oppenheimer' wins again with top film prize at PGA Awards

Credit: REUTERS/MARIO ANZUONI

February 26, 2024 — 05:28 am EST

Written by Marie-Louise Gumuchian for Reuters ->

Feb 26 (Reuters) - "Oppenheimer" won the top film prize at the Producers Guild of America (PGA) Awards on Sunday night, keeping up its winning streak ahead of next month's Oscars.

The three-hour epic, which takes audiences back to the making of the atomic bomb during World War Two, scooped the Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures, a day after its cast won prizes at Hollywood's Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards.

The film stars Cillian Murphy as American theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer.

Murphy won best actor in a leading role at the SAG Awards and his co-star Robert Downey Jr. took the best supporting actor title. The film, directed by Briton Christopher Nolan, also took those awards' top honour - best cast in a motion picture.

Among its other awards, "Oppenheimer" won best film at the BAFTA Film Awards in London earlier this month and best motion picture - drama at the Golden Globes in January.

Other winners at Sunday's PGA Awards, held in Hollywood, included "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse", documentary "American Symphony" and television shows "The Bear", "Succession" and "Beef".

Veteran filmmaker Martin Scorsese was also honoured with the David O. Selznick Achievement Award.

(Reporting by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((Marie-Louise.Gumuchian@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.