Oppenheimer Upgrades Vertex Energy (VTNR)

On March 1, 2023, Oppenheimer upgraded their outlook for Vertex Energy from Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.29% Upside

As of March 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Vertex Energy is $12.62. The forecasts range from a low of $7.58 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 33.29% from its latest reported closing price of $9.47.

The projected annual revenue for Vertex Energy is $3,943MM, an increase of 41.24%. The projected annual EPS is $1.57.

What are large shareholders doing?

XOP - SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF holds 8,193K shares representing 10.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,216K shares, representing a decrease of 12.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VTNR by 27.62% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 2,400K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,748K shares, representing an increase of 27.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VTNR by 99.87% over the last quarter.

Trellus Management Company holds 2,121K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,808K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,424K shares, representing an increase of 21.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VTNR by 21.63% over the last quarter.

Sona Asset Management holds 1,362K shares representing 1.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,363K shares, representing a decrease of 0.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VTNR by 99.95% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 278 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vertex Energy. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 1.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VTNR is 0.10%, a decrease of 23.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.63% to 41,437K shares. The put/call ratio of VTNR is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

Vertex Energy Background Information

Vertex Energy Inc. is a middle market consolidator, refiner and re-refiner of distressed petroleum streams, such as used oil, transmix, fuel oils and off-specification commercial chemical products.

