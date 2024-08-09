Oppenheimer Upgrades Turtle Beach (LSE:0ZNF)

Fintel reports that on August 9, 2024, Oppenheimer upgraded their outlook for Turtle Beach (LSE:0ZNF) from Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 69.95% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Turtle Beach is 22.47 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 17.04 GBX to a high of 27.09 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 69.95% from its latest reported closing price of 13.22 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Turtle Beach is 341MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.47.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 290 funds or institutions reporting positions in Turtle Beach. This is an increase of 45 owner(s) or 18.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0ZNF is 0.10%, an increase of 34.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.71% to 13,022K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings holds 665K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 379K shares , representing an increase of 42.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0ZNF by 95.48% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 592K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 515K shares , representing an increase of 12.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0ZNF by 77.15% over the last quarter.

AWM Investment holds 547K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 577K shares , representing a decrease of 5.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0ZNF by 48.60% over the last quarter.

Harbert Fund Advisors holds 515K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Hennessy Advisors holds 489K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

