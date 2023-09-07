Oppenheimer Upgrades Tri Pointe Homes (TPH)

Fintel reports that on September 7, 2023, Oppenheimer upgraded their outlook for Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) from Perform to Outperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.70% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Tri Pointe Homes is 39.58. The forecasts range from a low of 32.32 to a high of $50.40. The average price target represents an increase of 33.70% from its latest reported closing price of 29.60.

The projected annual revenue for Tri Pointe Homes is 3,225MM, a decrease of 23.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.79.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 641 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tri Pointe Homes. This is an increase of 28 owner(s) or 4.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TPH is 0.22%, an increase of 9.50%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.77% to 114,459K shares. The put/call ratio of TPH is 0.78, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 7,004K shares representing 7.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,350K shares, representing a decrease of 4.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPH by 19.77% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 3,906K shares representing 3.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,041K shares, representing a decrease of 29.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TPH by 0.94% over the last quarter.

UBVLX - Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund Class L holds 3,204K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,107K shares, representing a decrease of 28.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPH by 2.17% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,131K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,091K shares, representing an increase of 1.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPH by 21.28% over the last quarter.

Echo Street Capital Management holds 3,127K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,854K shares, representing a decrease of 87.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TPH by 34.05% over the last quarter.

Tri Pointe Homes Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

One of the largest homebuilders in the U.S., Tri Pointe Homes® is a publicly traded company and a recognized leader in customer experience, innovative design, and environmentally responsible business practices. The company builds premium homes and communities in 10 states, with deep ties to the communities it serves-some for as long as a century. Tri Pointe Homes combines the financial resources, technology platforms and proven leadership of a national organization with the regional insights, longstanding community connections and agility of empowered local teams. Tri Pointe has won multiple Builder of the Year awards, most recently in 2019, and made Fortune magazine's 2017 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list. The company was also named one of the Best Places to Work by the Orange County Business Journal for four consecutive years.

