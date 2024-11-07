Oppenheimer Upgrades Super Group (SGHC)

Fintel reports that on November 7, 2024, Oppenheimer upgraded their outlook for Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) from Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.49% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Super Group is $5.44/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 1.49% from its latest reported closing price of $5.36 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Super Group is 1,447MM, a decrease of 7.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.31.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 132 funds or institutions reporting positions in Super Group. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 20.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SGHC is 0.02%, an increase of 119.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.80% to 35,801K shares. The put/call ratio of SGHC is 0.25, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cerity Partners holds 3,341K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,341K shares , representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGHC by 6.65% over the last quarter.

AVUV - Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF holds 2,416K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 307K shares , representing an increase of 87.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SGHC by 555.45% over the last quarter.

Helikon Investments holds 1,772K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,728K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,487K shares , representing an increase of 13.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGHC by 46.09% over the last quarter.

Anson Funds Management holds 1,337K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,311K shares , representing an increase of 1.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SGHC by 75.63% over the last quarter.

Super Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Super Group is the holding company for leading global online sports betting and gaming businesses: Betway, a premier online sports betting brand, and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering.

