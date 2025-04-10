Oppenheimer Upgrades Roblox (RBLX)

Fintel reports that on April 10, 2025, Oppenheimer upgraded their outlook for Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) from Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.01% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Roblox is $68.20/share. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $87.15. The average price target represents an increase of 19.01% from its latest reported closing price of $57.31 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Roblox is 3,971MM, an increase of 10.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.67.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,260 funds or institutions reporting positions in Roblox. This is an increase of 137 owner(s) or 12.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RBLX is 0.45%, an increase of 3.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.59% to 518,845K shares. The put/call ratio of RBLX is 0.66, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 28,032K shares representing 4.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,785K shares , representing a decrease of 2.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RBLX by 30.72% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,153K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,093K shares , representing an increase of 0.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RBLX by 29.28% over the last quarter.

Ieq Capital holds 16,593K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,085K shares , representing an increase of 21.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RBLX by 8.74% over the last quarter.

Altos Ventures Management holds 14,991K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,660K shares , representing a decrease of 124.54%.

Temasek Holdings holds 12,593K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,775K shares , representing a decrease of 9.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RBLX by 16.38% over the last quarter.

Roblox Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Roblox's mission is to build a human co-experience platform that enables shared experiences among billions of users. Every day, more than 36 million people around the world have fun with friends as they explore millions of immersive digital experiences. All of these experiences are built by the Roblox community, made up of over five million creators. Roblox believes in building a safe, civil, and diverse community-one that inspires and fosters creativity and positive relationships between people around the world.

