Oppenheimer Upgrades Roblox (BMV:RBLX)

Fintel reports that on April 10, 2025, Oppenheimer upgraded their outlook for Roblox (BMV:RBLX) from Perform to Outperform.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 28,032K shares representing 4.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,785K shares , representing a decrease of 2.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RBLX by 30.72% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,153K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,093K shares , representing an increase of 0.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RBLX by 29.28% over the last quarter.

Ieq Capital holds 16,593K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,085K shares , representing an increase of 21.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RBLX by 8.74% over the last quarter.

Altos Ventures Management holds 14,991K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,660K shares , representing a decrease of 124.54%.

Temasek Holdings holds 12,593K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,775K shares , representing a decrease of 9.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RBLX by 16.38% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.